Bots on Botwiki

So what exactly is a “bot”?

Well, it really depends on who you ask:

An Internet bot, also known as web robot, WWW robot or simply bot, is a software application that runs automated tasks over the Internet. Typically, bots perform tasks that are both simple and structurally repetitive, at a much higher rate than would be possible for a human alone.

Wikipedia

Congress edits Wikipedia

Bunch of Twitter usernames that are not controlled by people, but are just robots that are programmed to release the information related to all these different things. And that’s really interesting.

A user experience tester

In essence, an online bot is a program (sometimes simple, sometimes more complex) that does something a human would otherwise do, like post pictures on Tumblr or retweet Tweets about cats.

Bots can be funny, useful, artistic — but also annoying and spammy. This site, and our Botmakers community, are dedicated to the friendlier kind.

Feel free to browse the bots below — by category or by the network on which they operate, check out the botmaking resources, articles, or see what’s new on Botwiki.

Browse by category

@thetinySAURS

Generative bots

Bots that make things.

@catsnacks

Image bots

Bots posting images.

@NixieBot

GIF bots

Bots posting animated GIFs.

@tiny_forests

Emoji ✨ bots

🤖💻💾

@FermiPasteladox

Space bots

The final frontier!

@poem_exe

Poetry bots

Bots that write and collect poetry.

@EmojiTetra
Interactive bots

Bots that you can interact with.

@letsplaysnake

Game bots

These bots are all fun and games.

@needsref

Wikipedia bots

Bots powered by Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia.

@JeuDuDicoBot

Non-English bots

Est-ce que votre bot parle français?

@buoypix

IoT bots

“Internet of things” bots, practically robots!

Artistic Intentions

Tracery bots

Bots made with Kate Compton’s Tracery.

Twitter bot code

Open-source bots

Bots you can use to make more bots.

Monthly Bot Challenge

Monthly Bot Challenge winners

The best of the best.

Browse by network

@emoji__polls

Twitter bots

Bots posting on Twitter.

pkmnbattle

Fediverse bots

Bots for Mastodon, GNU Social, and other Fediverse networks.

reverseocr

Tumblr bots

Bots posting on Tumblr.

/u/NobodyDoesThis

Reddit bots

Bots posting on Reddit.

dungeon-deployer

Discord bots

Bots for Discord.

ASCII Bot

Facebook bots

Automated Facebook pages.

retrolemonade

Facebook Messenger bots

Bots on Facebook’s Messenger app.

Treasure Column

YouTube bots

Bots that post videos on YouTube.

doorbell-server

Slack bots

Bots for Slack.

SmarterChild

AIM bots

Bots that used to post on AIM.

Hype Machine

Snapchat bots

Bots posting on Snapchat.


Latest from the blog

Poll: Do botmakers put their bots on their resume?

Can bots help you land a job?

Subscribe to our weekly digest

Stay on top of the latest content with our weekly digest!

New Twitter list: bots that help you keep track of the day of the week

Featuring fan favorites @thursaconcept and @CraigWeekend.

Botwiki Submission Guidelines

Making the bot submission process more transparent.

